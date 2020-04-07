Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Locked in the House (Like the Rest of Us)? Here Are Five Ways to Stay Civically Engaged

Felice León
COVID-19 has devastated the world and canceled or postponed schooling, sporting events and even our fave girl’s trip festival, but Tiffany Dena Loftin, director of the NAACP Youth & College Division, reminds us that it is our duty to continue to be civically engaged.

After all, the 2020 Census and primary elections are still happening (albeit with delays), so this means we’ve got some work to do. Here’s the thing: Despite being on lockdown we can fulfill our civic duties.

First things first, Loftin reminds us that social distancing is about physical distancing.

We’re just asking folks to stay away from each other.” Loftin says, “So you still need to be a relational organizer and be social with other people. That’s number one.”

Want to remain civically engaged during the quarantine? We’ve got you! Check out these five ways to fulfill your civic duty while being on lockdown, courtesy of the homie Tiffany D. Loftin. See the entire video above.

Afro-Cuban woman that was born and branded in New York. When León isn't actually creating cool videos, she's thinking of cool videos that she can create.

