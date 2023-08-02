Lizzo's Dance Team Captain Posts Weird Religious Video As More Allegations Come to Light

Amid the shocking accusations of sexual harassment and body-shaming lobbed against Lizzo and her dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley, the latter has taken to social media to seemingly take a positive, Godly approach to the news.

In an Instagram post to Quigley’s official page, she decided to spread joy by reminding her followers that “God loves them”—even if they don’t love him—and express her gratitude over being back home after “an amazing time on tour” with “amazing people.”

Advertisement

“I just wanted to get on here and quickly say God is so, so good. God loves you so, so, so, so, so, so much—no matter what you’re going through,” she began. “Even if you don’t love Him, He loves you. Glory to God. I just wanted to remind you that He is love, He is truth, He is the light. He is the first and the last and all things work together for those that are called according to his purpose. And I just feel so blessed, I feel so thankful.”

She continued: “I feel so full of joy. I had such an amazing time on tour with amazing people. And I’m so excited to be home resting with my family and my dog after an amazing experience. And yeah, I just wanted to tell everyone that God loves you and I love you and glory to God. And I hope you’re smiling and you feel joy no matter where you’re at or what you’re going through. Because I’m telling you, God loves you.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Now while this may seem fine and dandy, where things get a bit weird (read: weird in a lowkey religious, cultish type of way) is that Quigley herself is being accused of essentially trying to force her religious beliefs off on at least three former members of Lizzo’s dance team. According to the suit, after the ladies began working more closely with her, Quigley “continued her campaign of preaching Christianity and sexuality, deriding those who engaged in premarital sex while oversharing her masturbatory habits and sex life with her husband,” per the complaint as previously reported by The Root.

Advertisement

Additionally, to make matters more murky in the hours following the bombshell news, a former creative director who worked on Lizzo’s popular 2022 documentary Love, Lizzo, former background dancer, and former creative director spoke out in support of the women suing the entertainer.

“For clarification, I’m not apart of the lawsuit – but this was very much my experience in my time there,” former dancer Courtney Hollinquest wrote on her Instagram Story post on Tuesday. “Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light.”

Advertisement

Reposting her comment with a statement of her own to her respective IG story, former creative director Quinn Whitney Wilson added, “Echoing what @cquestt said, I haven’t been apart of that world for around three years for a reason. I very much applaud the dancers courage to bring this to light. And I grieve parts of my own experience. Id appreciate space to understand my feelings.”

Added the former director of Love Lizzo, Sophia Nahli Allison: “I usually do not comment on anything pop culture related. But in 2019, I traveled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after two weeks. I was treated with so much disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered and unkind she is. I was not protected and thrown into a shitty situation with little support.”

Advertisement

“My spirit said to run as fast as you fucking can and I’m so grateful I trusted my gut. I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt but I’ve healed. Reading these reports made me realize how dangerous of a situation this was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often. Much love and support to the dancers,” she concluded.