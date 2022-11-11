In a minute, I’mma need a sentimental man or woman to pump me up. Why? Because on Friday it was revealed that singer and rapper Lizzo will receive the People’s Champion award at the 2022 People’s Choice Award.

Per a press release sent to The Root, the “special” (ha!) award is being bestowed upon the “About Damn Time” artist for her continuous and “groundbreaking contributions to music and television, as well as her commitment to championing overall diversity and inclusivity across race, gender, sexuality, and size.”

Said Cassandra Tryon, SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming of their choice to highlight Lizzo:

“Lizzo is not only an incredibly talented performer and groundbreaking entertainer, she is also a role model and inspiration to fans worldwide. She leads with kindness, advocates for inclusivity, and champions increased diversity and equity in the industry and beyond. Her commitment to breaking barriers and empowering others to use their own voices to create change makes her a true ‘People’s Champion.’”

Additionally, the “Cuz I Love You” singer will continue in her pattern of transparency and vulnerability with her fans by releasing a new documentary that chronicles her rise to fame. Aptly titled Love, Lizzo, the forthcoming project will center around the “inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom,” per Billboard.

“Girl, Im bouta have a panic attack,” Lizzo tweeted on Thursday sharing the trailer. Sis, if I’ve learned anything from you since you hit the mainstream years ago, it’s that you have no reason to be nervous. I, and the rest of your fans, love you and we’ll undoubtedly receive this glimpse into your life with open arms just like we have you and your brilliant personality and talents. Let’s press play together, yeah? Maybe that’ll knock all the nerves away. I’ll have my people call your people.

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards goes down Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9pm ET from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, airing on NBC and E!. The Love, Lizzo documentary hits HBO Max on Thanksgiving.