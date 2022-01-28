Superstar Lizzo is adding another occupation to her multi-hyphenate list: pitch woman. The singer and her latest single “Special” are the stars of a new campaign for tech company Logitech, per Forbes.



“I get hit with a lot of offers,” Lizzo said. “There was something about this one that made me feel appreciated and seen. It made me feel like, ‘Damn, I’m finally getting celebrated for celebrating myself.’”

The clip finds Lizzo on her computer, then being drawn into her camera, which leads her down an Internet rabbit hole. As we travel through a colorful world of content creators and influencers, we’re treated to the sounds of Lizzo telling us we’re special.

“So it was really a great metaphor of me being, like, ‘How do you work this camera,’ and then I get swooped into this world to be free and then dance and then fly into the sky and bear witness to all of these other great creators and connect with them and be in wonder with them,” the singer said.



Always finding new ways to reach her fans, Lizzo joined the Logitech campaign looking at “treading into new waters.”

“It’s like this whole really cool rabbit hole of an experience about the world that we’re building digitally,” Lizzo said.

Lizzo admits that “the hardware and me don’t get along,” so it made sense she was “the analog girl in a digital, literal world.”

“I feel like I definitely represent a lot of the ‘new’ version of things,” she said. “The new beauty standard, the new pop star, the new rule breaker, and how there’s just no rules anymore. I definitely identify with and represent those things, and it was nice to align myself with a campaign that was here to break the rules with me.”

Like most Lizzo songs, “Special” is instantly catchy. We warn you, once you watch the video, you will be singing it the rest of the day.