I love Lizzo and want nothing but good things for her, so it’s nice to hear her confirm that she’s in a happy relationship.

According to E! News, the Grammy-winner told Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show Radio Andy that she was dating the man she was photographed with in February, replying through her signature joyful laugh, “Yeah, whatever yeah,” when asked if they were still together.

When Andy enquired if it was hard to make a relationship work while being famous, the “Truth Hurts” singer said, “Not at all. It’s not even a factor. It should be mutually supportive, no matter what that person does.”

She was very private with details (good for her), but she did confirm that he was at SNL this weekend to see her triumphant hosting debut.

The singer/flutist is gearing up to promote her new album Special, which is set for release on July 15. In an interview with Variety for her February cover story, Lizzo detailed how her lyrics remain personal and that this album is about love.

“I think that I will never be the kind of artist that’s like, ‘This album is about a story I wrote. It’s not real,’” she said. “I’m always just a very personal, like ‘I’m-talking-to-my-friend-on-the-phone-with-really-good-music-behind-me bitch.’ I will say this: it is a love album. I’m shocked.”

If the first single “About Damn Time,” is any indication, the “Juice” singer is absolutely right when she calls Special “musically badass.”

“Broadly, I’ve been working on this album since the summer of 2018. It has evolved to a place where I’m proud,” she said. “It’s one of the most musically badass, daring and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date. I am not done. I’m still pushing out the hits, baby. And I hope that it is some of the most useful pieces of music to ever exist. All I want to do is help people through my music.”