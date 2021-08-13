Who puts the “trend” in “trending topic”?! Lizzo and Cardi B!! These two are typically trending topics on social media individually, so imagine the sheer power of a whole-ass collaboration?!

Advertisement

Well, you don’t have to imagine any further. After some strategic teases, Lizzo dropped the music video for her new single, “Rumors,” featuring Cardi B on Friday (at midnight).

Lizzo - Rumors feat. Cardi B / Lizzo Music (YouTube)

At first listen, the song isn’t really for me...it’s giving more “Old Navy commercial” instead of “I must download this onto my iPhone and listen to it over and over.” But that video?! It absolutely triggered my Disney senses—they’re tingling! As most fans immediately clocked, you can see that the video is inspired by the Muses in Disney’s 1997 hit Hercules.



In the lyrics, Lizzo comes out swingin’, directly acknowledging the widespread extra-criticism she receives as a fat Black woman (“They say I should watch the shit I post…”), plus there is an eerie and timely mention about her now-ex.



“I said ‘my ex, he blew it.’ Now, the tea is, I wrote that,” Lizzo recently revealed to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily. “I’m almost a self-fulfilling prophecy sometimes because I was in a relationship during the quarantine and that person, I was with that person when I wrote it. It wasn’t even about him. It was a reference back to ‘Truth Hurts’ and then we broke up [laughs] It’s not funny. It’s not funny. What is life? That first verse of ‘Rumors,’ I’ve been worried about it. A lot of the things that I say did happen, but not before I wrote them. They were maybe on the way to happening. Then, after I wrote them, all those things really happened. They were all references to things that happened to me in the last two or three years, but then after I wrote it, literally I wrote the song in February, the breakup, losing good friends in my life, all of that really came to a head afterwards. I was like, ‘What the …’”.



G/O Media may get a commission All Summer Pants Buy for $39 at JACHS NY Use the promo code SP39

One good friend in Lizzo’s life right now is Cardi (y’all remember the lovely and timely gift Lizzo sent Cardi following her previous divorce announcement?) and their chemistry was readily apparent as they sat down for the countdown to the video drop.

Advertisement

“Cardi B is the ultimate,” Lizzo raved. “She, to me, has always done it right. Everything that she said, every way that she’s reacted because you know why? It’s because she was true to herself the whole time. She’s a ground breaker. You can’t deny her ability. She’s a superstar. She has changed the game forever for a lot of us, a lot of women. I don’t even think she realizes she’s doing it because it’s just like, I’m trying to just be successful. I’m trying to get this money. I want to live a happy life. She just follows her heart. That’s what I love about her.”



Advertisement

Fans love her, too—hell, they love this video’s whole vibe (did y’all see those flying dicks in the clouds, OMG). Plus, the song already hit #1 on Apple Music’s Today’s Hits list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s another particular lyric in the song that definitely sticks out and it’s Lizzo’s cheeky, “No, I ain’t fuck Drake yet (Ha).”



Advertisement

“I just thought it would be so funny to say,” Lizzo said about the lyric. “I have a small relationship with him. He’s very cool. I just feel like women, there’s so many times where girls’ names get dropped in songs because they’re fine.”



And that’s the gospel truth!



