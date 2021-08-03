Move over Leos, it looks like it’s about to be Lizzo season soon!

Yup, that’s right! It looks like the “Truth Hurts” singer is about to make her long-awaited musical return after two years. Per People, Lizzo first made that known to her loyal fans and stans over the weekend when she wrote a mysterious post on social media that said nothing but “SHHHHHHHH,” accompanied by an emoji expressing the same thing and caption that read: “Don’t even like this post cus you REALLY gon like my post tomorrow.” (Of course people didn’t listen though, that post still got nearly 600,000 likes despite her warning.)

But then, on Monday, Lizzo made good on her promise and posted a fire-ass photo of herself doing the same pose as the aforementioned emoji while adorned in a gold jeweled dress, blinged out gold nails, and equally ornate gold jewelry.

“NEW ERA BITCH,” the “Cuz I Love You” singer captioned. “‘RUMORS’ 8/13.”

Speaking of new era, it looks like Lizzo will also be ushering an additional one with faux beau Chris Evans. As People also reports, the “Tempo” singer has finally given us an “update” on her and Chris “Captain America” Evans’ play relationship. For context, Lizzo previously posted a TikTok showing a “drunk DM” exchange with Evans back in April to which Evans took fondly, assuring her that she shouldn’t be ashamed of a drunk DM. Now it seems the two have taken a step further in their relationship.

Responding to a fan on TikTok, Lizzo jokingly revealed she was pregnant with Evans’ child. After Evans’ caught wind of the “news,” he slid back into her DMs with a humorous message: “Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy. My mother will be so happy lol (Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol).”

“OMG YALL—HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT!” Lizzo wrote in the caption of a followup TikTok. “NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY?!”



Look. I know it’s fake but I can’t help but be happy for the fake couple. I wish them nothing but continued jokes and success. Be sure to pre-save or pre-add “Rumors” now on Spotify and Apple Music respectively, before it drops on August 13.