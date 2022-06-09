WNBA star Liz Cambage is featured in a new campaign for the French fashion brand Thierry Mugler, which shows off a lot more of her six-foot-eight frame than her Los Angeles Sparks uni.



Cambage, 30, dropped a video clip from her appearance in the short film for Mugler’s summer 2022 collection to her IG this afternoon. It shows her strutting in an all-black design that features a mid-thigh length miniskirt that’s sheer in the back with a revealing, spaghetti-strapped top that bares her midriff, shoulders and back. The post is captioned, “MUGLER GROWL!!! what a blessing and an honor a be apart of such an incredible campaign and tribute to the great @manfredthierrymugler ❣️love you @muglerofficial

Thierry Mugler, who founded the label, died in January. The campaign also features Megan Thee Stallion, actress Dominique Jackson, who stars in the FX series “Pose” and model Raynara Negrine.



Cambage’s post was her first off-court sighting since recent revelations about her altercation last summer with members of the Nigerian women’s national basketball team. Cambage was playing for her home country, Australia’s Opals national team in a closed-gym scrimmage ahead of last year’s Summer Olympics, when a fight broke out between her and some of the Nigerian players. Cambage removed herself from the Opals after the incident, saying at the time it was to address her own mental health. She didn’t play in the Tokyo games.

But last month, ESPN reported that several Nigerian players said that she had called them “monkeys” during the melee. Cambage, whose father is Nigerian, denied that accusation in another IG post which has since been taken down.

Cambage, who draws a $175,000 salary from the Sparks, has parlayed her physique and basketball skills into a career as a successful influencer. She has 1 million Instagram followers, makes appearances as a celebrity DJ and has also been featured in a racy campaign for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie brand.