WNBA Coach Suspended, Fined After Body-Shaming Liz Cambage During Game: 'I Will Never Let a Man Disrespect Me Ever!'

Photo : Ethan Miller ( Getty Images )

If Connecticut Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller thought three-time WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage was the one to play with, he was cordially invited to a rude awakening this weekend, according to CBS News.

Advertisement

On Sunday, as his team faced off against the Las Vegas Aces, Miller tried to get a call from an official and, clearly frustrated at his inability to do so, then came out his face and said of Cambage: “Come on, she’s 300 pounds.”

SPOILER ALERT: She’s nowhere close.

Incensed at Miller’s attempt to body shame her, Cambage took to social media after the game and emptied out the clip.

“Something went down in today’s game and I need to speak on it,” she began. “Because if there’s one thing about me, it’s that I will never let a man disrespect me ever! Ever. Ever. Especially a little white one.”

Ooop.

She continued, “So to the coach of Connecticut—I’m sorry, little sir man, I do not know your name. But the next time you try to call out a referee trying to get a call being like, ‘C’mon, she’s 300 pounds,’ I’m going to need you to get it right, baby. I’m weighing 235 pounds and I’m very proud of being a big bitch, big body, big Benz, baby. So don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league.”

The Australian then continued her curb-stomping by calling Miller “tiny” and demanded that he “stop trying to protect [his] insecurities.”

Advertisement

“For a coach from another team to be yelling protected abuse, because we can’t do nothing back, it’s crazy to me,” Cambage said.

In response to Miller’s comments, the league acted swiftly and suspended him one game in addition to levying a $10,000 fine.

Advertisement

“I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization,” Miller said in a statement. “I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this.”

Shit, for his sake, I hope so. Because the next time he comes out of his mouth to speak on another woman’s weight, he might not live long enough to apologize. The WNBA has enough obstacles preventing it from being treated as an equitable sport and to know that a head coach is part of the problem is deeply concerning.