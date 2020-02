A woman walks past a sign displayed on a building a Drake University that reads “Road To 2020 Starts Here” on February 2, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. Tomorrow, Iowa voters will go to their local precincts to caucus for a one of several presidential candidates. Photo : Joshua Lott/Getty Images

DES MOINES, IOWA—Greetings from the Hawkeye State! The Root will be here in the capital covering the caucuses live and will update this blog with information as it becomes available to us.



This is the first time The Root is covering a caucus, but we hear it is basically chaotic in general and a shit show when things really get out of hand. But, so is American politics. We’ll start posting when something good pops up!