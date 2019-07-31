Illustration: Elena Scotti (Photos: Getty Images

DETROIT—Greetings from Flint! The Root is at the Flint Development Center live-blogging the second night of debates, where the organization Black Voters Matter is holding a debate forum with locals watching the debate on the big screen.

Everyone will obviously be looking for the showdown between Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and former Vice President Joe Biden, but many folks here are looking for the candidates to address the water crisis here, as well as directly speak out against the racism of Donald Trump and how they plan on crafting policies that address racial injustice.

Senior reporter Terrell Jermaine Starr is on location and will give you up-to-the-minute reactions from locals during the debates. Stay tuned!