Linsey Davis Wants Her Children's Books to Help Parents Have Tough Conversations

Most people know Linsey Davis as an ABC News who comes into their homes to update them the latest headlines from around the world. But she’s also a wife, mother and author of five children’s books who somehow manages to squeeze in a half-marathon or two in her free time.

The Root caught up with Davis to talk about her approach to parenting and how she hopes her children’s books give other families the tools they need to tackle important issues.

Davis says she started thinking about writing for children out of necessity as she struggled to find books to read to her son featuring characters of color.

“It was always the cluster in February in the center of the table for Black History Month. Other than that, the pickings were really slim,” she said. “But rather than complain, I felt like I should be part of the solution.

Wondering if other parents had the same experience, Davis put on her reporter hat to see what the stats revealed.

“The statistics weren’t up to date, but the most recent data I could find was that more than 90 percent of the protagonists in children’s books were white. Meanwhile, if you look at the US Census Bureau, more than half the children in this country are children of color,” she said. “So there was this major disconnect. And when I saw that, it confirmed that it was a legitimate issue.”

Windows, Mirrors and Sliding Glass Doors

Once she decided she was ready to write, Davis said she began to focus on the message. “When I looked for books for my son, I didn’t want them to be about a random lion. I wanted a poignant message that was age appropriate for kids.”

She said an essay entitled “Windows, Mirrors and Sliding Glass Doors” got her thinking about how she should approach each story.

“It was so profound because it talked about how every children’s book needs a mirror so the children can see themselves reflected in the pages. They need to have windows so they can peer into a world unfamiliar to their own. And if that window is truly transformative, it can serve as a sliding glass door to transport them into that world,” she said.

Davis got to work writing books with Black people in mind. But after the murder of George Floyd, she thought other parents might also be struggling to find ways to talk to their kids about difficult issues.

“Initially, my main focus had been on the mirrors and making sure my son saw himself reflected. Then, I realized that it was just as important for non-Black and Brown parents to use these books as tools to serve as a window so their children can see a different world,” she said.

From there, she decided she’d focus on creating inclusive stories that helped erase the mindset that different means bad.

“My books have Black and Brown characters, But they’re not just for Black and Brown kids. In every book, there is always intentionally a family spread, a community spread,” she said. “My goal is that anyone can look at the characters and see someone who looks like them whether it’s someone who is Black or in a wheelchair, you’re going to see community.”

Ayden as Inspiration

Most of the ideas for Davis’ stories have come from conversations she’s had with her 9-year-old son, Ayden. Although he’s young, he’s already lived through a global pandemic, brutal killings of unarmed African Americans and a violent attack on our nation’s capital. And as a result, he has lots of questions.

“He would see something or ask something, and I would think, ‘That would make a great book,’” she said.

The idea for Davis’ 2022 book, “How High is Heaven,” came to her when Ayden asked why he only had one of each grandparent when some of his friends had two. Davis tried to explain that his paternal grandparents, who had passed away, were in Heaven. But Ayden insisted on seeing them. “I showed him pictures, but he wanted to go to Heaven to see them in person.” The result was a beautiful picture book that inspires hope and comfort in all young people who have experienced loss.

The concept for Davis’ second book, “One Big Heart,”originated from the 2018 story of two Black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks. “At the time, he liked to get apple juice boxes from Starbucks with his dad, and he wanted to know if he was going to jail too,” she said. “He was so young, and I felt like there was so much division in our country, and I felt like I needed to address it.”

But while Davis says she felt a responsibility to get the conversation started, she doesn’t think Black parents should carry the burden alone. “Acceptance and empathy are things all parents should be talking about with their children at home,” she said.

“There was a time during that summer of [2019] when I remember seeing my son skip down the street, and I was walking behind him. I just had this heaviness about when I should have the conversation with him about being a Black male in this country. Why can’t he just be a child?”

If They’re Old Enough to Ask, They’re Old Enough to Hear the Answer

Struggling with the idea of talking to her son about society’s issues, Davis says a guest on her show offered advice that stuck with her. “We had an educator come on ABC News Prime who said, ‘If they’re old enough to ask the question, they’re old enough to hear the answer.’”

She took that advice to heart and lets her son guide the conversation and does her best to answer his questions in real time. And Davis adds that Ayden has no problem asking. “He might have been 3 or 4 when he asked if Christopher Columbus was a good guy or a bad guy. He’s very in tune with social justice,” she said,

But while the news is full of stories about discrimination and injustice, Davis says there are still some things that give her hope.

“When Biden first came into office, he had the most diverse cabinet we had seen in history. When we look at the Fortune 500 companies, for the first time this year, over 10 percent had female CEOs, and one quarter of those CEOs just got their positions in the last year. So I look at certain benchmarks and milestones and see that the playing field is becoming more level. We haven’t achieved equity yet, but I think there are hints of heading in the right direction.”

