Lil Yachty Made This Touchy Comment About Black Lives Matter, But Was He Wrong...?

Lil Yachty is going viral for a reason he likely did not expect. Instead of everyone talking about his music, the Atlanta rapper is getting attention for his opinion on Black Lives Matter.

During an appearance on Quenlin Blackwell’s “Feeding Starving Celebrities” YouTube show, Yachty was asked how much money he’s given to charities. While essentially dodging the question several times, Blackwell then asked the rapper, “BLM?”

In response, Yachty answered, “BLM is a scam…BLM was literally a scam. They had bought mansions.” He then jokingly said to Blackwell, “You probably wouldn’t know anything about that because you don’t care about Black people.”

Watch below:

Although this show was posted on YouTube more than a week ago, this particular clip has now gone viral on social media, with many people sharing their thoughts on Yachty’s statements.

@tallyohhh commented on X, “The people running the organization may have been scammers, but the movement was not a scam.”

@mastermorality_ posted, “It is important to separate the actions of a few from the broader cause that millions of people stand for.”

@EdMoneys wrote on X, “BLM was a movement that actually wanted to shed light on police brutality. It turned into an organization that capitalized on the movement with shady practices and lack of transparency.”

In April 2022, in a bombshell New York Magazine story, it was revealed that BLM founder Patrisse Cullors secretly purchased a $5.8 million mansion in Southern California.

In an attempt to calm the outrage, BLM posted its 990s on the foundation’s website.

Furthermore, Cicley Gay, D’Zhane Parker, and Shalomyah Bowers, three leaders of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, held a media roundtable in May 2022 to address the organization’s finances.

They revealed that the property was purchased to provide housing for recipients of the Black Joy Creators Fellowship. However, at the time, they said nobody was living in the house and that Cullors no longer has a legal connection to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.