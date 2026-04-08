Lil’ Rel Reacts to Katt Williams Calling Him Out in Netflix Special, His Clapback Has Fans Crying

Nothing is funnier than a comedian being the butt of a fellow comedian’s joke…until shots are fired. In a now-viral video, actor and comedian Lil’ Rel Howery hilariously recounts the moment that he was the star of comic rival Katt Williams’ latest comedy special, and baby, it had us in tears. Let’s fill you in.

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When it comes to comedy, it’s always more entertaining when there is a little drama. While performing a recent set at a comedy club, Howery shared the shock of discovering he was name-checked in Williams’ newest Netflix special, “Katt Williams: The Last Report.”

“This n***a got me in his Netflix special,” Howery revealed during his set. He explained that he was having a heavy day, reflecting on the passing of his father in February 2026. Looking for a good laugh, he turned to the comedy special, only to realize he was about to catch some stray bullets.

“I’m watching this sh*t, and you remember in ‘The Nutty Professor’ when Sherman Klump was getting roasted?” Howery asked the audience. “When Dave Chappelle’s character was going down the line, and Sherman said, ‘I’m next?’”

Howery described how Williams was going off about the Ozempic craze that is taking over the industry, name-dropping celebrities like Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey.

“Oh, Gayle and Oprah. Hollywood is destroying these n***as, Ozempic is destroying Hollywood,” Howery said, impersonating Williams.

While his statement was met with laughter from the audience, Howery said the real shock came when he became the center of Williams’ focus.

“And then the n****a said, ‘This n****a said he’s not on Ozempic,’” Howery said in his best Katt Williams voice.

To make the standup moment even funnier, Howery shared that Williams posted a before-and-after photo of Lil’Rel’s weight loss during the special.

“This n***a decided to bully me with my own pictures,” Howery joked.

This unexpected jab comes as no surprise to fans of the comedians. Their comedy beef has grown over the years, from Howery calling Williams a “cartoon character” in a TVOne interview to the serious admission of their beef on the “7 PM in Brooklyn” podcast. On the podcast, Howery shared that he nearly got into a physical altercation with Williams at a high-profile Netflix event, purposely avoiding him to keep things from escalating.

But as a true Chicagoan, Howery made sure to get the last laugh. While acknowledging Williams’ comedic talent, he wasn’t about to let the “bullying” slide without mentioning Williams own viral history – how the “Friday After Next” actor got into an altercation with a teenager on school grounds, with a video of Williams being placed in a chokehold.

Lil Rel Howery Breaks Down After Katt Williams Roasted Him In Netflix Special: "I Was At Home Watching… And This N- Bullied Me



https://t.co/T74sAUEezV pic.twitter.com/aBqPTXtCUK — NyourfaceTv (@D14335768) April 7, 2026

Social media sent praises to Lil’ Rel for how he responded to Williams.

“Naw, that school fight was wild,” one Instagram user wrote. “For some reason, he got away with fighting a middle schooler on camera.”

Another posted, “ I came wanting to say the whole ‘Lil Rel isn’t funny’ thing.. But ngl he was lowkey cooking. Especially about Katt fighting a kid.”