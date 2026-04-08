Why Marvin Sapp’s New Wife’s Comments About Their Wedding Are Sparking Internet Backlash

Gospel singer and Bishop Marvin Sapp is back in the headlines and stirring up online chatter. This time, it’s all thanks to his new bride and their recent, lavish wedding. Let’s get into it!

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For context, things all popped off over the Easter holiday weekend when pictures of Sapp and his new wife, Dr. La’Boris Cole, began circulating on social media. Though they got married on March 20, official images from the event were just released this past weekend. From what was shown, it appears that the couple made a grand helicopter entrance and had a ballet dancer perform at one point during the festivities. Cole also appeared to rock three different dresses throughout the night.

However, as you might expect when anything luxurious is associated with a pastor, it caused some people online to speculate whether or not church funds were used to pay for their truly beautiful wedding and reception. But what folks may not have been ready for was Cole’s response to it.

In fact, she took the time to address all the “lies” and discourse during Easter Sunday service at their Fort Worth, Texas church, and made it abundantly clear that she wasn’t about to let folks talk about her, her new husband, or their celebration of love.

“Despite what the haters on the internet say about you, you are an integral man. You don’t take [from] or rob the church. The church didn’t pay for the wedding, y’all stop lying! God’s been good to me! Now y’all stop that, devil you are deafeated,” she said in the now-viral clip. “Saying all these lies about the man of God….Yeah, I bought the helicopter, he didn’t buy the helicopter. Let’s make that straight while we’re streaming—y’all stop lying. Stop it!”

She continued: “Everybody not broke and everybody don’t need the church’s money to pay. God’s been good, y’all.”

@thejasminebrand MarvinSapp’s wife, Dr. La’boris Cole-Sapp, is setting the record straight. During Sunday’s Easter service, Dr. La’boris took a moment to uplift her husband following their recent lavish wedding while also shutting down rumors about how it was funded. “Despite that the haters on the internet say about you, you are an integral man. You don’t take or rob the church,” she said to her spouse. The newlyweds tied the knot at The Chosen Vessel Church in Fort Worth, Texas, on March 20, and photos from the celebration have since surfaced online, including one of the couple smiling outside a helicopter they enjoyed on their big day. “They church didn’t pay for the wedding, y’all stop lying,” Dr. La’boris said, before revealing that she personally covered the aircraft expense. “Everybody not broke [and] everybody don’t need the church’s money,” she added. She also noted that they both have multiple streams of income, closing her message with a response to critics: “So, y’all go and record and tell that.” ✍🏾: @twilaamoure ♬ original sound – The Jasmine Brand

Cole went on to say that God has blessed both her and Sapp with multiple streams of income that exist outside of what they do for and with the church. She also let on that even when he wasn’t getting paid for his role as bishop of the church, he was still able to bring in money and take care of his household. Cole later added that she told her husband and God that she wasn’t going to “serve” people if she was broke or “looked like brokenness.”

Naturally, once her words hit the social media streets, folks were quick to let off their feelings about her message.

“She done called some of the parishioners broke, she TOLD god she WASN’T serving HIS ppl looking broke? Her diction screams hood. The yeah told it all. They sitting up there hooting and hollering and the disrespect is loud! Let my ppl Go! They gotta come outta them churches!” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

Other commenters thought Easter Sunday was the wrong time for the new First Lady to respond to gossip in church.

Added someone on TikTok: “Sorry not sorry, but I think Marvin Sapp’s new wife was wrong. She was wrong period, point blank. I can understand that people spreading lies about you is frustrating. But it’s Easter Sunday, it’s your first time addressing the congregation that you’re now the First Lady of…so why would you take that moment to address rumors? That’s just messy, childish, and immature to me.”

“If the internet is who you’re addressing in this monologue why aren’t you addressing it there? Why are you spewing your frustrations to the congregation on Easter Sunday at that??” questioned another.

Others online questioned the new Mrs. Sapp’s motives.

One other user said, “Oh she a clout chaser I see. Got married yesterday and already in the pulpit to go viral.”

One person on Instagram also chimed in with: “Yall be in that pulpit talking about everything but that word.”