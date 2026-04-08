Could Trump Be Removed Under the 25th Amendment? 5 Things You Should Know

With calls from Black leaders growing louder regarding the U.S.–Iran ceasefire, debate is intensifying around President Donald Trump’s unpredictable actions — from alarming threats abroad to abrupt policy reversals. And as critics continue to raise red flags about the the Head of State’s “unhinged” behavior, politicians are beginning to wonder if constitutional mechanisms, such as the 25th Amendment, might come in handy amid such an erratic presidency.

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So the question on everyone’s mind: Can the 25th Amendment be used against President Donald Trump? Well, there’s a lot to consider. Here are five things you should know.

What Is the 25th Amendment?

Mock up of the U.S. constitution.

The 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967, is a part of the U.S. Constitution that clarifies what happens if a president cannot perform the duties of office. It covers presidential succession, temporary transfers of power, and procedures for removing a president who is unable—or deemed unfit—to serve, per Constitution Annotated.

Sections You Should Know

The 25th Amendment breaks down into four sections, each covering a different scenario for presidential succession or incapacity. Whether it’s a straightforward handoff if a president dies or resigns, or a more complicated process if leaders question the president’s ability to govern, these rules exist to keep the government running despite the circumstances.

Section 1: If the president dies, resigns, or is removed, the vice president becomes president.

Section 2: If the vice presidency is vacant, the president nominates a new vice president, who must be confirmed by Congress.

Section 3: The president can voluntarily declare themselves unable to perform duties, temporarily transferring power to the vice president.

Section 4: The vice president and a majority of Cabinet members can declare the president unfit. Congress then decides whether the president can resume office, requiring a two-thirds vote in both houses to block them.

Removing the President

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 1: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the Cross Hall of the White House on April 1, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump used the prime-time address to update the nation on the war in Iran. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

A president can be removed under Section 4 of the 25th Amendment if the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet (or another body Congress designates) declare in writing that the president is unable to do their job. The vice president immediately becomes acting president, and if the president challenges it, Congress must vote—and it takes a two‑thirds majority in both chambers to keep the removal in place, per Constitution.

25th Amendment Rarely Invoked

To be clear, the 25th Amendment has never been used to permanently remove a sitting president. Previous instances have only been temporary, like when President Ronald Reagan underwent surgery in 1985 after being shot, his administration prepared documents to make Vice President George H.W. Bush acting president, per History.

Could It Be Used Against Trump?

Legally, yes—but it’s no cake walk. A majority of the Cabinet would have to agree, and Congress would need a supermajority if the president contests. While Black leaders and civil rights groups are fueling the discussion, in reality it would require unprecedented coordination at the highest levels of government. Mind you, that doesn’t make it’s impossible.

Lastly, the president can legally contest any Section 4 action. If the president submits documentation stating that no such inability to govern exists, they can resume power and duties—unless the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet (or designated body) dispute it. If a dispute arises, Congress has 48 hours to act and decide whether the president can remain in office.