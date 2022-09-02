Rapper Lil Baby will always put on for his city. Just before the nationwide release of his documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, the artist hosted a premiere screening in Atlanta’s Regal Atlantic Station.

Before the event, he sat with Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to talk about vital issues in the Black community. Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Chief Operating Officer of Lil Baby’s Quality Control Music label, also attended the meeting.

“We understand the mayor and we understand the president,” Abrams said as she explained the importance of local leadership. “They get away with so much because most of us don’t learn about the state. The state gets the money from the federal government. And it’s the state that decides how much money makes it to the local governments. How much the mayor gets.”

Lil Baby was excited to learn more about politics. “At some point, you don’t even understand that this type of stuff goes on,” the emcee stated. “So it’s interesting to me to see how the world really works. Like what’s really going on.”

Abrams also asked the artist to help spread awareness about political systems. “A big part of this is making sure people understand why the governor matters. The governor’s the one who’s gonna make the decision.”

Shortly after their meeting, she thanked Lil Baby for his time and helping to engage young people in things that matter:

“It was a pleasure to meet with you and hear your story. And I appreciate you taking the time to hear mine. We have an election to win and support like yours reminds everyone that they have a place here too.”