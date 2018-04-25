Photo: iStock

It’s all fun and games until you realize your racist behavior is actually not fun and games. A Riverview High School student in Sarasota County, Fla., is learning that the hard way after it was confirmed that he will not be attending any school activities—including prom and graduation—for the rest of the school year.



The student, identified as Noah Crowley, 18, went viral after a fellow student posted his promposal sign to Snapchat with two heart-eye emojis.

“If I was black I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking u 4 prom?” the sign, which really makes no damn sense, read.

The sign prompted the school to open up an investigation after it took off on social media.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Crowley’s parents released a statement to the Huffington Post, confirming that their son will not be going to any school activities for the remainder of the year.

The statement read:

While our son has apologized himself, on behalf of our family, we wish to also express our most sincere apologies for the terrible words used in his “promposal.” We love our son dearly and know that he is a far better person than reflected in this reckless behavior. That said, as loving parents, we also feel compelled to share our own deep regret and serious concern about his actions. After numerous familial conversations and lengthy discussions with Riverview High School administrators, we have jointly agreed that our son will not be attending any further school activities or functions, including the Prom or graduation ceremony. As a family, we truly recognize this incident is a very difficult but important life lesson and pledge to do all we can to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again. Certainly, we hope that all of the people and communities who were hurt and offended will forgive our son and family.

Advertisement

Crowley did issue his own statement on Sunday, expressing his wish “to sincerely apologize.” Of course, as you may have guessed, he labeled this stunt a joke ... except, as you know, there’s nothing funny about what was written. And once again, it made no damn sense. What does picking cotton and picking someone for prom have to do with anything? I really don’t get it. Is it just me?

“Anyone who knows me or ***** [name redacted] knows that that’s not how we truly feel. It was a completely [sic] joke and it went too far,” Crowley’s statement read. “After reading the texts and Snapchat’s [sic] I truly see how I have offended people and I’m sorry.”

Advertisement

However, much like me, one of his fellow students isn’t impressed. As WTSP notes, one student brushed off the apology on Facebook, writing, “Man save that apology ... you meant what you posted!”