In an exclusive interview with Deadline, Lewis Hamilton—who is a record-breaking seven-time Formula One champion, shared news that he is starting his own TV and film production company “Dawn Apollo Films.” He is working alongside Copper, which is run by his manager Penni Thow.

In conjunction with Apple TV+, two projects are in the works including a film about racing from Top Gun: Maverick director Joe Kosinski. Brad Pitt is set to star in it. Another will be a documentary about Hamilton’s life and career. Both movies will be executive-produced by Hamilton and his company.

The racer explained:

“I’ve always been into movies. I watch a lot. I find it a real escape. There are a lot of movies I find inspiring and I’ve always dreamed of one day doing something in this space. The question was often asked whether I would act. I’ve been very fortunate to be an F1 driver so I never really had time to dedicate to the craft of acting but a dream of mine has been to story-tell. I sat down with my team, and I asked ‘What would it take for us to start a production company?’, and I went around and I met a range of producers and filmmakers in LA just to gain knowledge. One of them was Jeffrey Katzenberg. The goal is to make impactful stories and ultimately to inspire people through movies and storytelling. A big part of the new company will be about social impact, community and causes. That’s very important to me.



When asked if he will try his hand at acting, he teased:

“I’m fascinated by it, I really am. I would love to try it one day it but I’m very conscious of the fact that it takes ten thousand hours to master something. I’m very stubborn. If I’m going to do something, I want it to be really good. I don’t have to be the best at everything, necessarily, but I know how much hard work these actors have put in. I don’t want to be one of those celebs that just moves into a different field and thinks he can easily do it.”



We love to see Hamilton, who has spoken out against racism and sexism in the past, expanding his horizons.