Letter From Trump Praising Trump Added to Food Aid Recipients' Boxes

Content of a food box is seen during a tour at the distribution center of Coastal Sunbelt Produce May 15, 2020 in Laurel, Maryland. Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

In the latest episode of “Make sure everyone knows that I did this for them,” the Department of Agriculture (surely at President Trump’s behest) is demanding that letters from the president be included in millions of food assistance boxes.



According to Politico, the Families to Farmers Food Box Program, which delivers surplus goods normally intended for restaurants to families in need, are now forced to add these trash-ass propaganda letters, which are a thinly veiled attempt to boost the president’s image in an election year.



“In my 30 years of doing this work, I’ve never seen something this egregious,” Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Food Banks, told Politico. “These are federally purchased boxes.”



Remember when the president of people who believe the Proud Boys are actually just grown Boy Scouts demanded that his name be put on the stimulus checks because he wanted to make sure that America knew he did this for them? At this point, Trump is the uncle who buys you some fake Yeezys with glowing soles and then tells everyone to come into the room and turn off the lights so they can look at your soles.



“Yeezys!” he will proclaim, proudly. “I got them for a steal!”



“Feezys,” your brother will say.

Republican Porn Hub, aka Fox News, first reported the masturbatory practices of the presidential letter being included in some boxes back in July. “On Wednesday the White House posted a campaign-style video on Twitter touting the food boxes with remarks Trump made in North Carolina in August before a crowd of a few hundred people,” the Hill reports.

The letter, which is written in both English and Spanish says, “As President, safeguarding the health and well-being of our citizens is one of my highest priorities. As part of our response to coronavirus, I prioritized sending nutritious food from our farmers to families in need throughout America.”



If this motherfucker doesn’t shut his anus-shaped mouth with all this bullshit. He can’t be serious, can he? How is this not the most fascist regime that has ever fascist-ed?



Some lawmakers believe that this could be a violation of the Hatch Act because everything this administration does is a violation of the Hatch Act.



“Using a federal relief program to distribute a self-promoting letter from the President to American families just three months before the presidential election is inappropriate and a violation of federal law,” a group of 49 House Democrats, led by Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio, wrote in an Aug. 14 letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, the Hill reports.



“A public health crisis is not an opportunity for the administration to promote its own political interests. Likewise, a federal food assistance program should not be used as a tool for the President to exploit taxpayer dollars for his re-election campaign,” ho!



The Agriculture Department, of course, pushed back, claiming “politics has played zero role in the Farmers to Families food box program — it is purely about helping farmers and distributors get food to Americans in need during this unprecedented time.”



Then why include a letter from the president talking about how good the “Feezys” he got you look when the lights are off and how he got them for a steal?!