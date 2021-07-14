Let's Sing the Theme Songs as a Family—These Norman Lear Classics are Coming to Prime Video and IMDb TV

Cover art for Good Times, Sanford, Diff’rent Strokes, The Jeffersons, Sanford and Son, 227. Image : Courtesy of Prime Video/IMDb TV

Grandparents all over the nation who “don’t know how to work no damn streaming” and grandkids who bonded with them while watching classic Black-ass sitcoms can rejoice!

On Wednesday, Prime Video and IMDb TV (the latter of which is free.99) announced they have entered a licensing deal with Sony Pictures Television to stream a host of classic TV series created by legendary producer Norman Lear.

Per the official press release sent to The Root, “This collection marks the largest volume of Norman Lear complete series content ever available to stream.” Major!



Here’s the scoop:



227 and Diff’rent Strokes will launch on Prime Video on Thursday, July 15, and will be available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership. Additional titles including The Jeffersons, Sanford & Son, and Sanford will launch on Prime Video later in 2021. All in the Family, Good Times, Maude, and One Day at a Time will launch Thursday, July 15, on IMDb TV. This will be the first time that episodes of Maude and all seasons of All in the Family are available to stream.

OMG, the nostalgic feels are all the way turnt up! You mean to tell me we can relive those days of “scratchin’ and survivin’” and “move the world” from the very comforts of our “deluxe apartment in the sky?” This news is perfection, because “there’s no place like home...I mean no place, chile.”



“Life is a collaboration. Writing, directing and producing films and television is perhaps the most collaborative work of all. In 2018, our Act III Productions sat with the team at Sony Pictures Television and formed a partnership to not only produce new content, but to bring a new awareness to my former Embassy library. That Sony found a home for that library with Prime Video/IMDb TV where new generations could find it, is the best present a man entering his 100th year can have,” Norman Lear said in a statement.



My body is ready! Sooooo...whose plastic-covered couch can I binge-watch all of these classics with?





