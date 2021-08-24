Real Superhero Girl Shit!



Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green is getting back in the saddle with Jurnee Smollett for an upcoming spinoff to DC’s Birds of Prey.

Variety reports that the new standalone film will center around Smollett’s Black Canary character and will be produced for HBO Max with DC Films President Walter Hamada and Galen Vaisman set to help develop. Green and Smollett, who had also previously worked together on WGN’s Underground, each took to Twitter to share the good news over the weekend once word began to spread.

“Guess the Canary is out of the cage!” Smollett tweeted. “So excited to finally embark on this adventure with my creative soul sis @MishaGreen.”

“We’re just at the very beginning of a loooong journey to the screen,” Green shared. “But obvs I couldn’t turn down the chance to put the DAMN in The Black Damn Canary with @jurneesmollett!”

Per Entertainment Weekly, Smollett had previously expressed her desire to play Black Canary again saying: “It’s no secret how much I loved playing Black Canary, and [I was] so honored to take on that mantle. I would absolutely do it again if given a chance.”

Well girl, it looks like you got your wish!

Swinging over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hypebeast also reports that Dominique Thorne has joined the cast of the upcoming Black Panther sequel. Thorne will be making her debut as “Riri Williams aka Ironheart” in the highly anticipated film before she begins her own Disney+ series as the character.

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige confirmed the news over the weekend saying in part: “We’re shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever right now, and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first. She started shooting, I think, this week before her Ironheart series.”

Per Comic Book, “Riri Williams is a teen-aged engineering genius who designs her own version of an Iron Man suit. Following her father’s death, she lives with her mother and her aunt in Chicago. At 15 years old, she gets herself accepted into MIT. It is there that she builds her own version of an Iron Man-style armor. After using the armor to stop two escaped prison inmates, Tony Stark reaches out to her and gives her his blessing to become a new, armored hero.”



