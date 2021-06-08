Lester Holt Tried It, Presses Vice President Kamala Harris on Why She Hasn’t Visited the Border

Photo : JOHAN ORDONEZ ( Getty Images )

I don’t know what Republicans want.



For some reason, they are pushing this bullshit talking point about Vice President Kamala Harris going to the Southern border—to do what? I have no idea.



To hear Republicans tell it, they will only be happy if Harris shows up in goalie gear and starts blocking the surge of migration that they swear is happening, and for some reason, seasoned journalist NBC anchor Lester Holt fell for the bait. During a sit down interview with the vice president slated to air Tuesday—who knows whether or not Jadakiss can come through in a pecan Jag—Holt tried it. In fact, he pressed Harris on why she hasn’t visited the U.S.-Mexico border as she’s been put in charge of handling the nation’s migrant crisis.



Harris did the Black lady laugh-thing where they laugh but secretly want to fuck you up but don’t want to catch a charge, and noted that there is no “quick fix” to the situation. Also WTF is she supposed to do when she goes there? Seriously, what would it matter if the VP visited the Southern border? Other than appeasing the GOP, which it wouldn’t do because they are relentless and insatiable, what would visiting the border actually accomplish?



“We are not going to see an immediate return. But we’re going to see progress,” Harris, who spoke with Holt during her two-day visit to Guatemala and Mexico, noted. “The real work is going to take time to manifest itself. Will it be worth it? Yes. Will it take some time? Yes,” the Daily Beast reported.



I guess this wasn’t good enough for Holt, who continued to push as to why Harris hasn’t visited the border.

“The question that has come up and you heard it here and you’ll hear it again I’m sure, is, ‘Why not visit the border? Why not see what Americans are seeing in this crisis?’” Holt wondered aloud. “Well, we are going to the border,” Harris responded. “We have to deal with what’s happening at the border, there’s no question about that. That’s not a debatable point. But we have to understand that there’s a reason people are arriving at our border and ask what is that reason and then identify the problem so we can fix it.” Later on in the interview, the NBC News anchor circled back to that topic, challenging Harris on her personal absence from the border thus far, prompting the vice president to seemingly get a bit annoyed by the question. “Do you have any plans to visit the border?” Holt asked. “At some point, you know, we are going to the border,” Harris replied. “We’ve been to the border. So this whole thing about the border. We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.” Holt shot back: “You haven’t been to the border.” “And I haven’t been to Europe!” Harris exclaimed with an awkward laugh. “And I mean—I don’t understand the point that you’re making. I’m not discounting the importance of the border.”

Holt, who is normally a fair-minded journalist, just couldn’t let the shit go. He then pointed out that it wasn’t just Republicans who wanted Harris to appear at the border, adding that “Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) has repeatedly called on the Biden administration to visit the region.”



“I care about what’s happening at the border,” Harris contended, the Daily Beast reports. “I’m in Guatemala because my focus is dealing with the root causes of migration. There may be some who think that that is not important, but it is my firm belief that if we care about what’s happening at the border, we better care about the root causes and address them. And so that’s what I’m doing.”

