MTV announced its list of nominees for the 2021 Video Music Awards (VMAs) Wednesday.

Advertisement

Per a press release sent to The Root, this year’s ceremony will be returning back to New York, broadcasting live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, September 12. The fan-filled awards show will also adhere to health and safety protocols as put forth by the city and venue to help ensure the safety of all fans, artists and staff.

But enough about that, let’s get into the Blackity-Black nominees!

Megan Thee Stallion leads the pack with six nominations thanks to her smash collab with Cardi B, “WAP.” Thee Hot Girl Coach is up for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Hip-Hop for the sexy single. She also secured a nom for Best Hip-Hop, for the song “On Me (The Remix)” with Lil Baby.

Following closely behind with five nominations each are Drake and Lil Nas X. The Certified Lover Boy could potentially take home the award for Video of the Year and Best Direction for “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber),” Best Collaboration and Best Hip-Hop for the Lil Durk collab hit “Laugh Now Cry Later,” and Best Editing for “What’s Next.” Lil Nas X’s “Montero” was also recognized with five nominations for Video of the Year, Video For Good, Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects as well.

Congrats are also in order for R&B crooner Giveon, who scored five noms for Best New Artist, Best Collaboration, Best Editing, and Best Pop for “Peaches,” and Best R&B for his single “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY.” Doja Cat also joins the five nominations club; she’s currently up for Video of the Year and Best Collaboration for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects for “Best Friend,” featuring Saweetie, and Artist of the Year.

G/O Media may get a commission White Waffle Hooded Henley Buy for $47 at JACHS NY Use the promo code SMR40

Cardi B. and rapper 24kGoldn both received four noms, while Beyoncé, SZA, and Silk Sonic’s Anderson. Paak are all tied with three nominations each.

The 2021 MTV VMAs will air live on Sunday, September 12 at 8p.m. ET. For the full list of nominees and to begin voting on your faves, head on over to vma.mtv.com.