Laurence Fishburne Never Never Seen His Biological Father's face Until This Televised Moment

Even in his 63 years of life, there are members of Laurence Fishburne’s family that the veteran actor hasn’t met. At least, until now.

In the season finale of “Finding Your Roots,” which airs April 8, host Henry Louis Gates Jr., revealed some incredible information to the “Matrix” actor. Not only had Fishburne never met his biological father, he’d never even seen a picture of what he looked like, until this moment on the PBS show.

When Gates pulled out a photo of Fishburne’s father, the actor said in shock, “There he is. Is that him?”

While looking at the picture of his father, Fishburne said in amazement, “Hey pop.”

He later added, “It’s so nice to see his face and to see him smiling... He looks like a kind man.”

In relief, Fishburne was glad to learn that he comes from “somewhere.”

Watch below:

Laurence Fishburne Sees His Father’s Face for the First Time | Finding Your Roots

Earlier in the episode, the “John Wick” actor said, “All my life, up until the time I was 49 years old, I was led to believe that a man named Laurence John Fishburne Jr. was my biological father.”

He continued, “He was my dad. He showed up, he gave me his name. But that’s not true. He is not my biological father and I’d like to know who that person is.”

Fishburne is not the only celebrity to be shocked by the discoveries of the show. A countless number of actors and entertainers, both Black and White, have learned about their ancestry on the show including Kerry Washington, Dionne Warwick and Joe Manganiello.

This season alone, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chrissy Tiegan, and Michael Imperioli have been guests. Also, for the first time ever, Gates Jr., who normally hosts the program, sits down as a guest to learn about his ancestry.

