Last Name Ever, First Name Greatest: Drake to Receive Artist of the Decade Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Drake poses in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo : Amy Sussman for DCP ( Getty Images )

Cue the “Toosie Slide!”

On Tuesday it was announced that Drake will be receiving the Artist of the Decade Award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

Variety reports the award takes into account Billboard consumption data from 2009 through 2019, noting that during that time the Canadian rapper racked up a historic 27 awards—the most of any artist ever. Additionally, during his 10-year run, producers also pointed out that Drake had nine No. 1 albums, the most of any artist during the decade and 33 Top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, the most by any artist ever. (GOAT shit, I know that’s right!)

Drake being, well, Drake. Gif : Giphy

This year’s BBMAs will also see Drake vying for eight more ‘“Ws,” including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200, Top 100 Artist, Top Streaming Song Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Streaming Song alongside fellow “Life is Good” rapper Future. I don’t know about you but as The Root’s resident Drake stan, I have to say—I’m glad to see the Certified Lover Boy getting this recognition.

But Shanelle, Drake always gets recognized. What are you saying?

OK, but not like this. This award is for Artist of the Decade, which means whether you wanted to or even knew it or not, you have been hearing Drake consistently in some form or fashion for the last 10 years. “Nonstop.”

I don’t think that’s technically what it me—

And if you haven’t heard Drake, then you’ve most definitely been privy to the influence he’s had on the culture. Whether it’s through his gif-worthy facial expressions and debatable dance moves or a caption on Instagram, Drake’s influence is unmatched. Period point blank. And I, for one, am always glad when people have to talk about it. He told us back in 2013 to see who’s still around a decade from now; seeing as how we’re just two years shy of 2023 and he’s still relevant—it’s safe to say that Drizzy Drake is here for a good time and a long time.

Speaking of a good time, it was also recently announced that The Weeknd would be performing at this year’s BBMAs. Per Variety, he’s the only confirmed performer as is Pink, but given his 16 nominations and strong determination to divest from the Grammys, this news just makes perfect sense, too. Come to think of it, The Weeknd has also had a pretty decent run over the last decade, thanks largely in part to his House of Balloons mixtape (real ones know) and subsequent features on Drake’s Take Care album that helped put him on the map. Seeing these two together like this is giving me strong “Crew Love” vibes all over again.

What a time that was. Excuse me—I have some memories I need to go revisit.

The 2021 BBMAs will air live May 23 at 8 p.m. ET only on NBC. To see the full list of nominees, head on over to billboardmusicawards.com.