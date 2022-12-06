We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Here, we have another example of people who don’t experience racism on a regular basis trying to tell a Black person what isn’t racist. Last week, Sistah Space founder Ngozi Fulani spoke out on a disturbing conversation at Buckingham Palace with Lady Susan Hussey. According to The Daily Mail, the aftermath of the incident brought an immense amount of social media abuse toward Fulani and her organization.



Lady Hussey resigned after badgering Fulani with questions at a charity event, demanding to know where she was “really from,” reports say. Fulani said the interaction felt like a form of abuse after being pretty much interrogated about her British citizenship. Hussey’s 60-year service under the late Queen Elizabeth went down the drain after a single ignorant interaction. As expected, some internet trolls and royal-palace-praisers gave Fulani hell for what they perceived as innocent curiosity.

She previously stated after the incident that she doesn’t want the buzz around Sistah Space to be focused on the royal palace incident but moreso on the operations of the organization. She even denounced the “old jokes” made toward Hussey and her comments, encouraging people to not be ageist.

Though, in a statement released Monday, she said social media users have gotten hasty toward her - further proving that Black people deal with situations like this often.

“I have experienced first-hand what happens when a Black woman faces adversity and has to overcome additional barriers when trying to report it,” she said.

