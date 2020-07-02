Kobe Bryant Announced As NBA 2K21 Cover Athlete

Screenshot : @NBA2K

Fans of the NBA 2K series are in for a treat.



After announcing that NBA stars Dame Lillard and Zion Williamson will be gracing separate covers of NBA 2K21, 2K Sports has revealed that its third cover athlete is none other than Kobe Bean Bryant.

Advertisement

“Relentless. Driven. A true competitor,” NBA 2K tweeted. “We celebrate Kobe Bryant as our Cover Athlete for the Current Gen Mamba Forever Edition.”

Advertisement

Kobe’s “Mamba Forever” editions will include two separate covers. One will be featured on the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, while another will arrive with the next generation of consoles this fall.

And as you can imagine, Twitter is losing its entire shit at this reveal—in addition to taking a trip down memory lane to revisit previous video games that featured the Lakers legend on the cover.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those unfamiliar with the NBA 2K series, Kobe also graced the covers of NBA 2K10 and NBA 2k17's Legend edition.

Popular graphic designer Cole also took a crack at his own would-be NBA 2K21 cover that features Kobe embracing his late daughter, Gigi.

Advertisement

“The cover we all want 🤧 💜,” Cole posted on Instagram. “Who thinks Kobe should be on regular #nba2k21 cover ⁉️”

Advertisement

NBA 2K21 is scheduled for a September 4 release.