New York Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson’s father has gone missing and the NBA player is doing everything he can to get help finding him.

Advertisement

On Feb. 13, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida posted on Facebook sharing that Robinson’s father was missing.

The post reads, “Mitchell Robinson Jr. was last seen on the 7900- block of Atilla Avenue on February 11th, 2022. His clothing description at the time is unknown.”

It has been 10 days and 39-year-old Robinson Jr. has still not been found.

On Monday, Robinson posted a story on his Instagram and pleaded for his father to return home saying, “DON’T KNOW A PLACE THE DEVIL WILL HIDE YOU…… COME HOME POPS.”

Before Robinson posted on his Instagram story, he posted on his Snapchat story sharing the Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s office which gave important information on where Robinson Jr. had last been seen.

Advertisement

On his Snapchat, he wrote, “My dad is missing if you have info on his whereabouts please contact 850-436-9620.”

The 23-year-old Mitchell Robinson III is from Pensacola, Florida and was drafted 36th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. He was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie Second Team in 2019 for his impressive play in his first season as a pro.

Advertisement

According to the Pensacola News Journal, Robinson was the city’s first athlete to be drafted to the NBA in 34 years.

Robinson is currently a fourth-year NBA player for the New York Knicks who plays Center for the team. The Knicks have been struggling as of late with a record of 27-31 and currently sit at 12th in the Eastern Conference. If the playoffs started today, the team would not even be a part of the play-in tournament. We’ll see if they can make a run for a play-in spot after the All-Star break.