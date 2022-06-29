In a turn of events that no one saw coming, Diary of a Mad Black Woman star Kimberly Elise is in hot water for sharing her pro-life views on social media. On Tuesday, the actress shared a picture on Instagram of a newborn baby with a caption that read:

“For you formed my inward parts; You knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are Your works; my soul knows it well.”

Elise also added: “Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah! #allglorybetoGod”

Though she turned comments off on the post, criticism immediately followed.

Many noted that Elise is entitled to her beliefs, but those beliefs should not be pushed onto others—especially when it is tied to oppressive legislation. Many were taken aback by her religious Instagram feed, though she shared that she rebaptized herself on her 54the birthday last year:

Today is my birthday. I mean that literally, 54 years ago my mother gave birth to me after a long, hard labor (thank you Mom) . And spiritually, YHWH has given me a new birth. Though I was first baptized when I was 16 years old and it was beautiful and powerful as the Holy Spirit filled me, there is something extraordinarily profound to so consciously give one’s life to the Lord at my age. After I was baptized at 16 I, like many #Christian teens, wandered back into the world. But the Holy Spirit never left me🙏🏾❤️...I very consciously rededicated and gave my life to Jesus in 2019 and haven’t looked back. Since that time, the Holy Spirit has done a fast and deep work on me - I had a lot of catching up to do!

Elise may not have meant any harm, but if she opposes abortion the answer is simple: just don’t have one.