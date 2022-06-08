Proud Trump supporter and rock musician Kid Rock made an unsurprising appearance on Tucker Carlson Originals Monday. In the episode, in which the the artist was interviewed by the racist white replacement theorist, Kid Rock spoke about his viral 2019 rant in which he disparaged women talk show hosts—including Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar.

His drunken rant happened 3 years ago at his Honky Tonk bar in Nashville. In the tirade, Kid Rock repeatedly says “fuck Oprah” along with a slew of other profanities. On Carlson’s show, he doubled down on his disrespect and said he apologized for nothing.

“A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts, I own what I said,” Kid Rock reiterated. “I don’t apologize to anybody. I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan. I got drunk and fuckin’ next thing, I’m on stage [saying] fuck Oprah.”

He also had similar words for “The View” co-host Joy Behar and media personality Kathie Lee Gifford in that same 2019 outburst. However, Kid Rock insisted that he didn’t mean to attack the latter—he was just too drunk to name the right person.

“I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump’s head, but I’m so out of it I’m like ‘fuck Kathie Lee Gifford,” Kid Rock told Carlson. “When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later I’m like ‘oh man, I like Kathie Lee Gifford.’ We’ve been kind of friendly throughout the years...now I feel a little bad.”

At the end of the video, Rock was eventually escorted offstage in his own bar by his own security. No one expects a dumb ass like Kid Rock to go on a dumb ass show like Tucker Carlson Originals and not say something dumb. It’s sad that he needs to ride the coat tails of one of the world’s most successful Black women for relevance.