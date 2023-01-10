Keyshia Ka'oir Shows Receipts Proving Husband Gucci Mane Helped Pay For Big Scarr's Funeral

Gucci Mane’s artist, Big Scarr, suddenly passed away last month just days before Christmas. As if that wasn’t sad enough, there has also been some back and forth about the cost of funeral services. Big Scarr’s younger brother, Quezz Ruthless, aired out his grievances on social media directly addressing Gucci Mane.

He said that even though the “Icy” rapper promised to pay for funeral costs, Quezz stated: “You said to [the family] you was finna pay for the funeral, then you lied.” He continued: “You didn’t have to lie! You ain’t have to go ghost, either. It was gonna get paid for either way. You could’ve just said you ain’t have the money. You don’t get no type of respect for that.”

The shocking claims didn’t stop there. Quezz later said that Gucci also asked for Big Scarr’s 1017 chains be returned (Gucci’s record label is 1017 Records). “You not getting them chains. You ain’t even text and check on the family, but you text about some chains. I can’t believe you.”

Big Scarr’s sister, Alexandra Woods, added: “Yes [Gucci] asked for the chains back, and no, he not getting them back!”

However, Gucci’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir wasn’t going to tolerate any slander against her man. She went to Instagram stories to share a receipt proving that Gucci made a payment to N.J. Ford & Sons Funeral in Memphis, Tennessee for $10,000. She captioned the photo: “Payment directly to funeral home. Leave my husband alone.”

Alexandra Woods did verify that Gucci Mane did give the money, but that it wasn’t enough: “Yeah, Gucci sent $10,000, and somebody else had another $10,000. So it was $20,000 in all. We ain’t get the flowers. I don’t give a f*ck what nobody says. Like I said, Gucci ain’t help with sh*t.”