On December 22, rapper Big Scarr—a Memphis rapper who was signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 record label—suddenly passed away. Born Alexander Woods, the artist died when he was just 22 years old.

That same day, Gucci Mane took to social media to express his sadness about the painful loss. “This hurts,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m a miss you @BigScarr.” Woods was also a 2022 XXL Freshman.

During his time in the music industry, he also collaborated with artists like Offset, Shiesty, Tay Keith and Foogiano. TMZ has apparently uncovered the cause of death: an accidental drug overdose.

Per the outlet:

“The up-and-coming rapper’s uncle, Arthur Woods, tells us Big Scarr overdosed on prescription pills at his girlfriend’s house in Memphis. Big Scarr’s uncle says he did not know when his nephew got the meds ... but he says Big Scarr faced several traumatic experiences in his life, including being shot and suffering a serious car accident injury.”



The article also discussed Woods’ turbulent life:

“The rapper got his stage name from the car accident when he was 16. It left a big scar on his body when he was thrown through a windshield. In the 2020 shooting, Big Scarr was struck by a bullet that traveled up his spine, and he needed surgery to remove his appendix. The uncle says Big Scarr also battled depression ... citing the death of the rapper’s grandmother as something that he took very hard.”



However, police are reportedly still looking into Woods’ death though foul play was excluded. Sadly, Big Scarr’s death became part of a long list of Black celebrities we lost this year to tragic circumstances. We are keeping his family, friends and fans in our thoughts.