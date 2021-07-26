Kevin Hart Was Like, 'It's About to Go Down' and Posted Frequent Father Nick Cannon's Phone Number on a Billboard

Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon are currently starring in a real life buddy comedy.

If you recall correctly, Nick has recently been all over the news because he added another member to his Earth Wind & Fire cover band fathered yet another child—his fourth in six months. Well, on Friday, Kevin took advantage of that fact when it came to planning a prank on his industry peer and friend.



After Nick gifted him with a llama for his 42nd birthday (which was on July 6), Kevin decided to take things up a notch. When you’ve been canceled (wait…), you have a lot of time on your hands, so of course, Kevin has quite the time and space to flex his comedic creative juices.



“Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a lama [sic] for my B Day I decided to do something nice for him as well,” Hart wrote in his Instagram caption. “…Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles...I also did some in ATL & NY ...if u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon …I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop 😂😂😂😂😂😂 GOTCHA BACK BITCH #PRANKWARS.”

“For any advice on fatherhood, call my best friend Nick Cannon,” the billboard read, which displayed Nick’s real phone number in large font.



In his 2010 stand-up comedy special Seriously Funny, Kevin told the story about that one time his mother inadvertently gave him permission to cuss at his teacher. One of the lines, “it’s about to go down,” became one of the many quotables from the special and is still used as an internet meme to this day. Here it is, in case you want to reminisce:



That is exactly how I picture Kevin formulating how to get back at Nick. It went “down,” indeed. Or would that be, “It’s about to go up?” Heh.



Naturally, folks heeded the billboard call and immediately began to blow up Nick’s phone. Per Page Six, Nick posted a series of Instagram Stories answering the fans via FaceTime, captioning it, “How my day is going.” Apparently, the 40-year-old comedy actor received calls from all over the world, including Zimbabwe and Nigeria. The call rate was so overwhelming, Nick showed everyone watching his IG Stories that his caller ID was displaying two numbers at a time.



“Look at that. It’s coming in double numbers at a time. It just won’t stop ringing, and now there’s a white screen,” Cannon noted. “My phone is ruined!”



Nick’s IG’s stories were poppin’ for another reason, too—according to Billboard, he also posted photos of all seven of his children Monroe, Moroccan, Zen, Powerful, Golden, Zion and Zillon as a way to fully embrace his blended family.



Nick didn’t use a billboard or press release statement to comment on everyone’s hot takes regarding his frequent fatherhood...he just addressed it on his own radio show, broadcast on Power 106 Los Angeles.



“I’m having these kids on purpose,” Nick said recently, in response to JT’s (of City Girls) “wrap it up” birth control joke—which I’m sure was one of many he’s heard by now. “I didn’t have no accident. Trust me, there’s a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”