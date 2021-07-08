Nick Cannon Explains Why He’s Having So Many Children: ‘I Been Having These Kids on Purpose’

Nick Cannon attends the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin on February 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Photo : Pascal Le Segretain ( Getty Images )

Nick Cannon loves da kids. Like, he REALLY loves da kids.



In fact, he loves the kids so much that he welcomed his fourth child this year with model Alyssa Scott in June, making him the father of seven in total. Scott had previously alluded to Cannon being the father to Zen S. Cannon in a since-deleted Instagram story post that showed the two in an embrace in a maternity-style photo.

People reports that Cannon finally spoke out about becoming a dad...again during a recent interview with City Girls rappers JT and Yung Miami on Wednesday’s episode of his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show.

After asking for advice from the rap duo, JT jokingly told Cannon to “wrap it up.” A confused host, Cannon prodded for clarity. JT responded once again with “wrap it up. As in wrap it up and protect yourself.” To which he responded:

“I’m having these kids on purpose. I didn’t have no accident. Trust me, there’s a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

Yung Miami seemed to side with the host, adding ““I say YOLO.” (For those uncultured the acronym stands for You Only Live Once)

Earlier in the show, he also joked about his proclivity to procreate, likening his consistency to that of an aquatic animal known for doing the same. “I’m like a seahorse out here,” he explained. “That’s just the way I’m procreating.” (Hey, if you like it—we love it, Nick!)

As of July, Cannon is now a father to seven children: daughter Zen S. Cannon of which he shares with Scott, twin boys Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian with Abby De La Rosa, daughter Powerful Queen and son Golden Sagon with Brittany Bell and son and daughter twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey.

I think it’s pretty safe to assume that for Nick, Father’s Day will forever be a lit holiday.