When Kevin Hart fires up his grill this summer, there won’t be any beef. Just in time for National Burger Month, the comedian is teaming up with the folks at Beyond Meat to launch a summer grilling ad campaign for the plant-based protein brand. In the ad, Hart tries to convince comedian Spank Horton to try a Beyond Burger by convincing him that change is better for the planet. And because it’s Kevin Hart, he drives the point home by dressing in cringeworthy outdated outfits from the 70s, 80s and 90s that are better left in the past.



Kyrie Irving, Shaquille O’Neal and Common are just a few of the celebrities who have signed on as Beyond Meat investors or ambassadors. Hart became an investor in Beyond Meat back in 2019. And since that time he has been outspoken about the health benefits of a plant-based diet and his decision to remove red meat from his diet. On a May 2020 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Hart revealed that he had converted to a plant based diet, a decision that has helped him live a healthier lifestyle and achieve his fitness goals.

Now Hart wants to show others that removing meat from your diet doesn’t have have to come at the expense of your cookout. “I love that my family and I can enjoy all the foods we love – like grilled burgers in the backyard – but do so in a way that’s better for us without feeling like we’re sacrificing anything,” Hart said. “As a longtime partner, I jumped at the opportunity to be a part of this summer grilling campaign to inspire more people to try Beyond Meat.”

Beyond Meat is an LA-based company founded in 2009. With several plant-based meat alternatives in its portfolio, the company’s mission is to get as many people as possible to shift to a plant-based diet in hopes of having a more positive impact on their health and the environment.