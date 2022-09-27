If you’ve ever wanted to get your drink on with Kevin Hart, now’s your chance. Ok, so not literally, but it’s probably as close as you’ll ever get. Hart recently partnered with 11th generation tequila maker, Juan Domingo Beckmann to launch their line of tequila, Gran Coramino. And after the success of the Cristalino, the tequila aficionados are back with something special.

This ain’t your ordinary tequila. Gran Coramino Añejo is aged for over a year in American and French oak barrels. Then it’s blended with a smooth Añejo, matured in ex-cognac barrels, delivering a silky smooth taste. And if all of that sounds fancy, that’s because it is. We caught up with Kevin Hart to learn more about his new tequila and how he likes to drink it.

First off, I’m sure you’re wondering what an actor and comedian knows about making tequila, so I asked him. “I’ve always had a passion for tequila and wanted to put out my own brand for a long time,” Hart said. ”I wanted Gran Coramino to be something different in the market, a high quality product at a price point that is accessible to a wider audience. That’s why I’m so excited to introduce our Añejo.”

Everything is impressive about this Añejo, including the twisted jet-black glass bottle it comes in, something Hart takes inspiration from lots of different places.



“[It’s] inspired by silk and conveys our unparalleled smooth taste. It also alludes to the twists and turns that lead you down unexpected roads to success, reflecting the personal journey (of Coramino) of my partner Juan and myself,” he says. “The brand’s logo and serves as a medallion that elegantly seals the liquid inside.”

Before you ask, you don’t want to use this Añejo in your margaritas. You’re only going to want to bring this out on special occasions or when good company comes by. Trust me, you want to enjoy every bit of the complex taste, including the sweet flavor that has notes of vanilla and dark chocolate. And because it’s aged in ex-cognac barrels, it’s perfect for tequila and cognac lovers. Hart says he prefers to enjoy his Añejo on the rocks or in a Coramino Old Fashioned made with agave, orange bitters and orange peel.

Check out Kevin Hart’s recipe for the Coramino Old Fashioned here:

2 oz Gran Coramino Añejo

1 Bar spoon of Agave syrup

2 Dashes Angostura Orange bitters

An orange peel and optional cherry

Ice

Directions:

Add Ingredients into separate mixing glass. Stir to chill and dilute. Strain into rocks glass over ice. Garnish with an orange peel and optional cherry.