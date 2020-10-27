Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Crime

Kentucky Postal Worker Charged After Tossing Mail in Dumpster, Including 100 Absentee Ballots

joejurado
Joe Jurado
Filed to:They Stealing Mail Y'all
They Stealing Mail Y'allmail-in ballotsmail-in votingMailpostal worker throws away mailpostal workerPost Officeu.s. postal serviceKentuckypostal serviceDeliveryUSPSfederal crimefederal charges
7
2
Illustration for article titled Kentucky Postal Worker Charged After Tossing Mail in Dumpster, Including 100 Absentee Ballots
Photo: Quang Ho (Shutterstock)

A postal worker in Kentucky was hit with federal charges after it was found he allegedly dumped a large amount of mail in the dumpster, including over 100 absentee ballots.

Advertisement

CBS News reports that U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman announced on Monday that DeShawn Bojgere, a 30-year-old from Louisville, Ky., was charged with the delay or destruction of mail. The charge is a federal crime that is punishable by up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a year of supervised release, should Bojgere be convicted.

According to Coleman’s press release, Bojgere allegedly threw a large amount of mail into a dumpster at a construction site around Oct. 5 and Oct. 15. The mail included 69 pieces of mixed class mail, 320 pieces of second class mail, and 111 absentee ballots sent out by the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office to be filled. All the discarded mail was from one delivery day across a single route.

Advertisement

The discarded mail was recovered and put back in the system for delivery, with copies being made for the purpose of evidence. Bojgere, who obviously no longer works for the postal service, admitted to special agents that he was the one responsible for disposing of the mail.

Man, imagine being interrogated by special agents for the U.S. Postal Service. I can only imagine the process went something along the lines of this:

It’s still unclear why, exactly, Bojgere tossed out the mail.

Crazily enough, this was not the first or even second mail/ballot-related incident to occur in recent weeks. In Pennsylvania, two separate postal workers were found with undelivered mail earlier this month. Last week, ballot boxes were found to have been set ablaze in both California and Massachusetts.

Joe Jurado

Jr Staff Writer @TheRoot. Watcher of wrestling, player of video games. Mr. Steal Your Disney+ Password.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Federal Judge Allows Defamation Case Against Trump to Proceed

Marvel Studios Is Seeking Black Writers for Blade, Starring Mahershala Ali

GBI Investigating After Georgia Officer Fatally Shot 19-Year-Old Who 'Matched the Description' of Earlier Suspect

Unqualified Impunity: Amy Coney Barrett Once Ruled That a Cop Wasn't Responsible for a Black Teenager's Death Because Breathing Isn't a Constitutional Right

DISCUSSION

theroo
Rooo sez BISH PLZ

AVENGERS, ASSEMBLE