Bags of Undelivered Mail Found At Pennsylvania Postal Worker's Home

Photo : sirtravelalot ( Shutterstock )

Multiple bags of undelivered mail were found at postal worker Sean Troesch’s Pennsylvania home by special agents with the U.S Postal Service.

According to CNN, “USPS OIG Special Agents recovered several different classes of mail, including business mail, flats, and a small amount of first class mail,” Special Agent Scott Balfour told CNN in a statement. “We expect to perform a piece count of the mail today, and make arrangements to have mail delivered to customers as soon as feasible.”

I was today-years-old when I learned the USPS had special agents.

The employee, who works at the Mount Oliver post office, is currently on non-duty and non-pay status.

“Once USPS OIG special agents conclude their investigation, the case will be presented for federal prosecution to the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Balfour told CNN.

Neighbors told KDKA that they had seen bags similar to the ones confiscated by the Postal Service outside of Troesch’s home just about every Sunday for the past several weeks.

“I don’t know what’s going on over there. But whatever it is, if that’s what happened, that’s a shame,” one neighbor told KDKA.

According to the Pittsburgh City Paper, a look at Troesch’s social media presence reveals that he may have heavily shared memes and posts related to the QAnon conspiracy theory. For those unaware, QAnon is a conspiracy that believes the Democratic party is behind a widespread child prostitution ring that President Trump has been sent to break up.

Multiple screenshots of Troesch’s Facebook account show memes accusing the mainstream media of staging Black Lives Matter protests to cover up the child prostitution ring. Troesch also shared a post alleging that celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen and Patton Oswalt are part of this ring of pedophiles. Given QAnon’s pro-Trump leanings, this could provide at least some clue as to why Troesch did what he did.

Crazily enough, Troesch is not the only postal worker in Pennsylvania who is under scrutiny for not delivering mail. According to KDKA, another, unidentified postal worker was caught on camera dumping stacks of mail into a dumpster.

Tony Kuhar, Operations Coordinator at the Persad Center, said he checked surveillance cameras after repeatedly finding mail in the trash. The footage revealed a postal worker was dumping bundles of mail into the trash.

“Just didn’t want to do his job it seems because it was all addresses within a few blocks of here,” Kuhar told KDKA.

The Office of Inspector General told KDKA that the worker seen in the video is also on non-duty, non-pay status.

Multiple political mailings and one ballot application were among the bundles of mail the postal worker threw away. There were no discarded ballots found in either case.