If you’ve waiting with bated breath for a new project from Kendrick Lamar, then I have good-ish news for you.



Advertisement

According to Variety, the “Humble” artists has been tapped to produce a new film under his PGLang Company production banner for Paramount Pictures. Produced in tandem with South Park creatives Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the untitled live-action comedy is set to explore “the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man, who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum, discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.”

Lamar opened his PGLang company with his production partner Dave Free back in 2020. Described as a “multi-lingual company,” the aim for their content is to communicate “this generation’s creative language through mediums exemplifying the shared experiences that connect us all.”

Written by Vernon Chatman, production for the film is set to begin some time this spring though a director has yet been attached. Paramount Pictures will be in charge of all theatrical distribution, television licensing rights, and home entertainment for this project. They are also in the process of acquiring streaming rights for the forthcoming feature as well.

“On behalf of Paramount Pictures and the wider ViacomCBS family, we look forward to ushering in the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanizing audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience,” said Paramount Pictures president and CEO Brian Robbins.

Well, damn. It looks like fans and followers of Lamar will have to wait just a little while longer for their fave to drop some new music. In the meantime though, you can catch the To Pimp A Butterfly rapper performing alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Dr. Dre at this year’s Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime performance on Feb. 13, airing across NBC and Telemundo and streaming live on Peacock.