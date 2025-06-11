Kelis Admits She Homeschools Her Kids With This Unorthodox Method and Folks Are Scratching Their Heads

In news that can only be described as "wait, say that again?," singer Kelis is sharing the unorthodox way she's educating her kids. And what she has to say might either intrigue or confuse you!

We already know that the "Bossy" singer has been committed to living life somewhat off the grid, spending her time raising her family on a farm about 80 miles outside of Los Angeles. Now, it appears she's uprooted her life and took her and her children across the ocean to Kenya, where she reportedly bought 300 acres of land to continue maintaining the lifestyle, according to Citizen Digital.

Now, she's opening up about life in the Motherland and specifically how she's ensuring her child gets an education. But her explanation may be a bit puzzling. Speaking in a new interview on the "Earn Your Leisure" podcast, the "Milkshake" singer revealed that one of her kids is getting homeschooled in Kenya through AI and that though she was initially skeptical at first, she's now loving what it has to offer and calls it an "amazing education."

"What's great about it is that the AI system, it's a new system, it's called Fusion Academy. But basically, it's a new system and it adjusts according to what he's learning and what stage he's at. So it's never just, like, brushing past something like, 'OK, we gotta get to the next page.' There's no rushing him into anything," she explained in part.

She continued by saying that the system was so advanced to where her son could be at a fifth grade reading level and get resources that align with that even though he may be in the third grade. She also noted that the flexibility of the school, which only takes place for two hours a day, allows her to bring her kids with her wherever she goes and helps keep their passports active.

Kelis also argued that the AI system was a better use of time for schooling in comparison to how schools are run in America, the latter of which she feels just wastes time.

Folks on X were a bit confused about her methods. "I see why Nas broke up with her," one person wrote. Another added, "The kids will have to unpack this when they get older and it won’t be cute. At all," while a third said, "This American school system. Birthed plenty of black doctors. Black nurses. Black scientists. Black lawyers. Black mental health professionals. So. In a sense. It did serve us in many ways. Let’s be honest."

Now we can't too much lie because some of these schools don't invest as much in the kids nowadays like they used to, but we'd also be lying if we said getting homeschooled by AI sounds a bit wonky. Yes, we know AI is here and is a tool for nearly anybody and everybody who has access to it, but sheesh. This is truly a concept we're having an interesting time and trying to wrap our heads around!