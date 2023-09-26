Keke Palmer Weighs in on Chrisean Rock and Blueface's Questionable Parenting Style

Just last week rapper and television personality Chrisean Rock was dragged on the internet as a picture was taken of her in a Walmart with her weeks-old baby’s neck unsupported in its baby carrier.



This week her baby daddy, rapper Blueface is under fire. On Sunday, Blueface thought it was a smart idea to post his newborn son’s genitals on X, in order to humiliate Chrisean by revealing the baby’s hernia that is in need of surgical attention. Even after immediate outrage from X users, Blueface doubled down that same day, claiming that it was his right to post his son’s body. On Monday, he claimed that his phone was hacked.

In steps Keke Palmer. The new mother, actress, and singer hopped into Hollywood Unlocked’s comments expressing her sadness for the entire situation believing that Chrisean is not getting the support she needs as well as many other Black mothers, “It doesn’t matter how you feel about Chrisean before, now she’s a mother and for that BABY she needs help and proper CARE! Why doesn’t anyone care about her or any of THE OTHER MOTHERS THAT ARE STRUGGLING! She is just ONE but the face of MANY!”

Palmer has been vocal about the ups and downs of motherhood ever since giving birth to Baby Leo in February 2023. She continued in her lengthy comment typing that when children and mothers aren’t supported, the children end up on unfortunate paths in life such as being killed, selling drugs, or going to jail. Although her initial sentiment was to highlight loving and caring for the new mother, Chrisean did not take the comment positively, taking to X to fire back at Palmer.

However, after her now-deleted rant about not wanting Keke to voice her opinions, Rock has cleared it up by penning that she and Keke talked offline. She also posted that Blueface knows nothing about the baby’s appointment and will continue to be left out of the loop.

Since Chrisean gave birth to the child on September 4, Cardi B, Summer Walker, and Love and Hip Hop’s Masika Kalysha have all given the Zeus star advice and reached out via social media to come and help her with taking care of the child.