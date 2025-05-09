Keke Palmer Finally Addresses All That Drama With Her Ex-Boyfriend and Usher

When it comes to Keke Palmer, the truth is always going to be told. In an artistic yet bold move, Palmer released a single titled “My Confession,” directly addressing the public fallout with her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, the father of her son, Leodis. The record vividly unpacks the emotional strain on their publicized relationship, leading to online controversy.

Interview With Issa Rae, Keke Palmer and SZA CC Share Subtitles Off

English Keke Palmer, SZA, Issa Rae Give Best Life Advice for 2025, Tease 'One of Them Days 2'

As the second release from her highly anticipated upcoming album, “Just Keke,” Palmer, 31, announced the new record with her fans on Instagram. In the teaser video, it conceptualizes her being in a court showing symbolism of how social media became her court of public opinion. Her captions provides heartfelt reason to release her confession.

Advertisement

“This one is personal,” she stated in a public note to her fans. “My Confession” is exactly what it sounds like — me giving voice to the feelings I buried.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since July 2023, all eyes have been on Palmer’s relationship with Jackson since he publicly criticized Palmer’s outfit at the “Usher: My Way - The Las Vegas Residency” concert. Previously reported by The Root, what began as a night out with the girls turned into an public ridicule as Jackson called out Palmer for her sexy attire at the “Red Light” singer’s concert.

His comment and the viral video of Usher serenading Palmer set off social media, creating an online debate and putting their relationship in the spotlight.

Advertisement

Co-written by Tayla Parx, Palmer did not disappoint in giving her fans an intimate snapshot of her journey since her public incident with her child’s father. Beautifully executing her vulnerable lyrics over the melodic beat, she candidly revealed that Jackson initiated the breakup.

Summer 23, we was in Vegas right/ Broke up wit me and you hopped up on a flight

Was tryna find my way back to alright/ So I figured that I’d have myself a girl’s night

Advertisement

As previously reported, the “Just One Of Those Days” actress was seen wearing a sheer black dress layered over a form-fitted bodysuit at the popular concert. Jackson caught wind of the viral video by posting, “It’s the outfit, though… you’re a mom.” The comment was interpreted as an attempt to shame Palmer, resulting in backlash and speculation about his controlling behavior within their relationship.

48 hours later on line/ Made me a villain for sympathy but you lied/But the truth is in Vegas we was already over, boo/ Because of you

Advertisement

Reclaiming her power and feelings, Palmer sings, “F*** your projections, these are my confessions.” As she continues, she points out how Jackson’s attempt to embarrass her backfired. Commenters labeled him as “insecure,” “jealous,” and other names besides a child of God.

72 hours now your feelings’ hurt/ My fans was dragging you because you had the nerve/ You almost turned me into a cliché/ Thought having your baby would make me wanna stay

Advertisement

The beautiful wordplay, while referencing Usher in the lyrics, solidifies Palmer’s unique artistry —- and shadiness:

F*** yo projections/ These are my confessions, gotta let it burn/ These are my confessions, another lesson learned

Advertisement

Palmer’s anticipated album release is set for Friday, June 20th.