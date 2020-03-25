Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals His Mother Is In a Coma As a Result of the Coronavirus: 'This Disease Is Real'

Screenshot : Karl-Anthony Towns ( YouTube )

It’s been exactly two weeks since NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, sending the entire league into a tailspin and suspending operations indefinitely. In the time since, players have poured themselves into video games, social media, and other distractions, while others have tried their best to circumvent the pandemic or have been forced to face it head-on.

Among those directly affected by this crisis is Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, who took to his YouTube channel on Tuesday night to reveal that his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, has been placed in a medically-induced coma as a result of the virus.



“I was told early last week my parents weren’t feeling well,” he said in the video. “My first reaction to [my mom] was to go seek medical attention immediately. [...] And after a couple of days of not showing any signs of improvement, I was very adamant on the first day to go to a hospital and seek further evaluation.”



He added, “She kept getting worse, she kept getting worse, and the hospital was doing everything they can.”



He noted that she was unable to break her fever from 103 degrees, and her condition continued to deteriorate until she recently appeared to be on the mend.

“She was feeling great,” Towns said. “We talked, and she felt she turned the corner. [...] I knew there was more days to come, but I felt that we were heading in the right direction. They said that she went sideways, and things had went sideways, quick. And her lungs were extremely getting worse, and she was having trouble breathing and they were just explaining to me that she had to be put on a ventilator. And she was getting worse, and she was confused by everything, and I’m trying to talk to her about everything and encourage and stay positive, just talk through everything with her.”

He continued, “She’s been in a medically induced coma. Since that day, I haven’t talked to her, haven’t been able to obviously communicate with her,” Towns said. “I’ve just been getting updates on her condition. It’s rough, and day by day we’re just seeing how it goes. We’re being positive; I’m being very positive.”



Since making his shocking admission, friends, fans, and players alike have offered words of encouragement to the 24-year-old.



Earlier this month, Towns donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to help increase the number of tests that it could administer daily from 200 to 1,000. And in light of his mother’s diagnosis, the two-time NBA All-Star remains committed to ensuring that everyone understands the severity of this ongoing pandemic.



“This disease needs to not be taken lightly. Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. Practice social distancing. Please don’t be in places with a lot of people. [...] It’s deadly. And we’re going to keep fighting on my side, me and my family, we’re going to keep fighting this. We’re going to beat it. We’re going to win.”



You can watch the video in its entirety below.

