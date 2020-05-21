Karen From Fox News Comes for Symone Sanders and Instantly Wishes She Didn’t

Photo : Brad Barket ( Getty Images )

Every now and then, Fox News likes to play dress up and act like it isn’t the president’s personal YouTube channel. During this time, the right-leaning news station likes to invite guests from the other side of the aisle to come on the air only to try and berate them in front of its audience. But why, why, would Fox News ever invite head of Wakanda security and Joe Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders on a show like it didn’t know how she gets down.



The Root already revealed some time ago that Sanders is an elite member of the Dora Milaje.

Hadn’t someone on Fox News’ staff seen the footage of Sanders taking down a Karen during a Sanders campaign rally?

That’s right, Fox News doesn’t watch mainstream news because it believes it’s all fake. Well, the news network is going to learn tuh-day. Well, Wednesday, but still.



Fox News host Dana Perino, who will be referred to as Karen for brevity and accuracy, was doing her smug white woman thing that all of the Fox News hosts (including the men) do, when she began challenging Sanders to provide “one example of a lie from the White House on the coronavirus pandemic.”



To her credit, Karen probably thought she was safe since Sanders wasn’t in the studio but that didn’t stop the longtime purveyor of wig snatching for coming for Karen’s edges (I don’t know if white women have edges; do they? Do they also have baby hair? A gel toothbrush?)



According to HuffPost, Karen played comments from Biden’s “virtual commencement address for Columbia Law School on Wednesday, during which Biden said, ‘You can build a truly representative democracy with more facts than lies.’”



“So, I’m assuming that former Vice President Biden is saying that President Trump is the one that he’s talking about there, and lies about the coronavirus,” Karen said, HuffPost reports. “What specifically would he be talking about?”



Sanders politely explained that Biden would be talking about misinformation being spread about the virus, adding that several mistruths have “come from the White House.” She then noted the Trump administration’s failure to “act quickly and with urgency” in January and February.

And then that is when Karen had the whitedacity to ask Sanders to point to the lie.

“But you, you don’t have [a lie] off the top of your head? I can’t think of one,” Karen exclaimed. “I would just like even one example of a lie from the White House about the coronavirus pandemic,” Sanders noted that there were a plethora to choose from.

Sanders then explained that Trump has lied about testing availability and access to personal protective equipment.

“Everyone that wants a test can get a test. How about that lie? Because everyone who wants or needs a test in this country is not able to access testing,” she said, HuffPost reports.

“How about all the governors have the PPE and the ventilators that they need? We know that’s not true. There are folks in places from California to Michigan to Florida and in between who are sewing masks for front-line workers because they don’t have the proper PPE.”

Karen acknowledged that the PPE shortage was an issue. Sanders then handed Karen back her dusty-ass show adding, “I don’t want to take the whole interview to run through them.”

“No, I don’t either,” Karen concluded.

Watch the beatdown below as the only thing missing was someone yelling, “Worldstar!”