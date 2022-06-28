In her first interview since Roe v. Wade was overturned, Vice President Kamala Harris said she never had any faith in Donald Trump’s picks for the Supreme Court. She also shared that she vehemently voted against them.

“It was clear to me when I was sitting in that chair as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, that they were ... very likely to do what they just did,” Harris told CNN. “That was my perspective. That was my opinion. And that’s why I voted like I did.”

She knew this during Brett Kavanaugh’s 2018 Supreme Court confirmation hearings when Harris asked the judge if he believed a woman’s right to privacy includes abortion. Kavanaugh refused to answer.

After last month’s Supreme Court opinion leak, Harris urgently gathered medical professionals who provided abortion care in states with restrictions as well as Democratic attorney generals. Her quick actions showed the country that she is ready for a fight—a fight that would lead to rights coming under siege.

After Clarence Thomas shared his concurring opinion Friday where he stated same-sex marriage and contraception should be revisited, Harris’ fears were realized. “I think he just said the quiet part out loud,” Harris said.

“And I think that is why we all must really understand the significance of what just happened. This is profound. And the way that this decision has come down, has been so driven, I think, by the politics of the issue versus what should be the values that we place on freedom and liberty in our country.”

Harris emphasized the importance of voting in the 2022 midterms in order to elect Democratic senators who support abortion rights. She insisted that her and President Biden are on the same page when it comes to next steps regarding this setback.

“I think that (the President) has been clear about where we stand on this issue of reproductive health and what the President and our administration have within our toolkit to do and, so far, that’s what we’ve been pursuing,” Harris said.

Despite the long road ahead, Harris plans to continue to advocate for women beyond her term. “Joe Biden is running for reelection, and I will be his ticket mate,” Harris confirmed. “Full stop.”