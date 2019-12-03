Kamala Harris Drops Out of Presidential Race Amid Rumors of a Directionless Campaign That Was Hemorrhaging Cash

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the spitfire with the HBCU bonafides, has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race amid rumors that her campaign lacked direction, had no cash and “no real plan to win,” according to one campaign staffer who resigned and burned the bridge on her way out the door.



According to the Washington Post, Harris, 55, wrote a somber note to supporters, explaining that “my campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue. It is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today,” she wrote. “But I want to be clear with you: I am still very much in this fight.”

This is a solemn day for the rising star who many saw as the first true contender to have a legitimate shot at becoming the first black female president. But like Beto O’Rourke before her, Harris found that a strong start doesn’t always lead to a strong finish.

Harris’ announcement comes just days after state operations director Kelly Mehlenbacher’s resignation letter was obtained and published in t he New York Times.

“This is my third presidential campaign and I have never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly,” she wrote.

“It is not acceptable to me that we encouraged people to move from Washington, D.C. to Baltimore only to lay them off with no notice, with no plan for the campaign, and without thoughtful consideration of the personal consequences to them or the consequences that their absence would have on the remaining staff,” Mehlenbacher said in her letter.

“It is unacceptable that we would lay off anyone that we hired only weeks earlier. It is unacceptable that with less than 90 days until Iowa we still do not have a real plan to win.”

This story is breaking, please check back for updates.