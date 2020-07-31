The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Video

'Justice Will Never be Justice for Me, Because My Child Is Gone': Korryn Gaines' Mother Speaks Out on the Anniversary of Her Daughter's Killing

fleon12
Felice León
Filed to:korryn gaines
korryn gaineskorryn gaines standing groundKorryn Gaines is not a victimwho was Korryn GainesSayHerNameRhanda Dormeusblack lives matter
Save

On Aug. 1, 2016 the Baltimore County police arrived at the home of Korryn Gaines to serve an arrest warrant for a traffic violation. Gaines was killed after a six-hour standoff and her, then 5-year-old, son Kodi was shot in the cheek.

Advertisement

At 23-years-old, Korryn Gaines sadly became one of the countless Black women who are killed by state sanctioned violence.

Approaching her daughter’s death anniversary, retired nurse Rhanda Dormeus, feels weary. “This time of year, I could feel my energy changing. More solemn, sad,” Dormeus says. “The feeling of dread, coming upon Aug. 1st.”

Advertisement

After several tumultuous years, life has become no easier for the family of Korryn Gaines. But, on a more hopeful note, an appeals court recently found that a judge wrongfully overturned a $38 million ruling to the family of Korryn Gaines. Dormeus says that this still isn’t enough. No amount of money will bring her daughter back.

“They couldn’t pay enough money to make me happy,” Dormeus says. “You already took the great love of my life, my baby away.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive

A mother’s love in indescribable—watch Rhanda Dormeus tell the story of her beloved fallen daughter, Korryn Gaines.

Felice León

Afro-Cuban woman that was born and branded in New York. When León isn't actually creating cool videos, she's thinking of cool videos that she can create.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

St. Louis County Prosecutor, Who Campaigned on Criminal Justice Reform, Will Not Charge Darren Wilson in Mike Brown’s Death

Florida Man Charged With False Imprisonment After Detaining Black Teen and Lying to Police

Doc Rivers Draws Parallels Between NBA Players Taking a Knee During the National Anthem, the Death of George Floyd

Confederate Dunce: Alabama Lawmaker Who Honored KKK Grand Wizard Instead of John Lewis Resigns—as Pastor

DISCUSSION

Latest on The Root

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement