Justice Finally Catches Up to Army Soldier Who Committed the Unthinkable Against His Pregnant Wife

We finally know what happened after 19-year-old Mischa Johnson suddenly went missing last year. Now, a U.S. Army soldier is trading his uniform for a prison jumpsuit. We don’t know what’s more awful— the crime itself or how he tried to cover it up.

Hawaii-based Pfc Dewayne Johnson II, 29, pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the 2024 killing of his wife, Mischa. That fateful evening, Mischa and Johnson were at their home on the Schofield Barracks when they got into an argument, per The Army. The argument then escalated into physical violence. Mischa was six months pregnant.

In court, Johnson admitted to striking his wife in the head with a machete, killing her and their unborn child. In an attempt to cover up the killing, he admitted to dismembering both Mischa’s and the baby’s bodies with a chainsaw and ditching the remains in a dumpster, the Army’s release says.

Johnson then reported her missing to police two weeks later, even joining the community in looking for her. However, investigators found traces of blood and other forensic evidence in his home which pinned him to the crime. He was charged with murder along with charges of possession of child pornography and the production and distribution of child pornography. In court, he pleaded guilty to lesser charges of voluntary manslaughter, obstruction of justice, and providing false official statements. Per the plea agreement, the child porn charges were dropped.

“While no amount of confinement will ever be able to truly ease the pain of the loss of Ms. Johnson and her unborn child for her family and friends, it is my hope that Pfc. Johnson’s admissions of guilt and the information he provided as part of the plea agreement can provide some element of closure and finality for the family and all stakeholders,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas Hurd, prosecutor, Seventh Circuit, Army OSTC.

To this day, the remains of Mischa and her child have never been found, assumed to have been incinerated with other island trash. After entering Johnson plea, he issued an apology.

On June 3, Johnson was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

“My wife didn’t deserve that. She wasn’t trash," he said via Hawaii News Now. "I hate myself for what I did, every day."