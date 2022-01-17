With Martin Luther King Jr. Day just around the corner, Comcast NBCUniversal has just unveiled a new documentary centered around the revolutionary Civil Rights pioneer’s vision and legacy.



Per a press release sent to The Root, Avenues of Dreams: Reclaiming MLK Boulevards will tell the stories of “scholars, community organizers, business owners, and others as they reclaim MLK Boulevards in Baltimore, St. Louis, and beyond.” It will also “examine the history behind the naming of the streets, how they can connect and also divide us, and how communities are working to restore the hope of Dr. King’s vision and legacy in their own neighborhoods.”

Created in partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal’s Voices of the Civil Rights Movement platform, the documentary will also feature “communities working to restore the hope of MLK’s vision and legacy in their own neighborhoods” and is set to premiere on the Black Experience on Xfinity Channel.

“Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an opportunity to honor his legacy, reflect on our past and be inspired by him as we do our part to build a better future,” said director Amber Payne in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be working with Comcast to tell the story of the more than 900 streets across the United States bearing Martin Luther King Jr.’s name, how they reflect his legacy, and how they resonate with America’s past, present, and future.”

Added Xfinity’s Executive Director of Multicultural Entertainment Keesha Boyd:

“We’re thrilled to work with these award-winning filmmakers to bring this exclusive premiere to the Black Experience on Xfinity channel, furthering our company-wide mission of showcasing authentic Black stories and culture, while shining a spotlight on emerging Black content creators. The launch of Black Experience on Xfinity has been and will continue to be a major investment in the Black creative community and one of the many ways we are leveraging the scale and reach of our platforms to amplify voices and content, like this documentary, which need and deserve to be heard.”

Avenue of Dreams: Reclaiming MLK Boulevards is available to watch now on Xfinity channel 1622. Subscribers can also view the program by saying “Black Experience” into their Xfinity X1 voice remote.